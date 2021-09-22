Grover Gaming expansion brings jobs to Greenville and Wilmington

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite a year of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic, a local gaming company is expanding.

Grover Gaming is not only seeing growth in Greenville but also across the state.

“Especially the fact that we can come into the office now is really nice,” said Oliver Mills.

Mills is an Ohio native who now calls Greenville home after getting a job as a game developer with Grover Gaming. Mills said he hit the jackpot and is happy he can follow his passion.

“It’s really nice to have something that you actually want to do. you come into work every day and say I actually want to be here,” said Mills.

Grover Gaming is looking to continue this growth. Director of Market Development, Kevin Morse, said they’re proud to bring more jobs to Greenville and North Carolina’s coast.

“We’re expanding in Greenville also, though,” he said. “Right before COVID-19, we had 170 employees. We hired all the way through the COVID lockdown and, as of today, we have 325 employees. So that’s been the size of our growth over the past year and a half. We’ve got a lot more to go.”

Morse credits this to the owners and the company’s vision.

“We’ve got a wonderful HR department that has been unbelievably efficient in hiring good people. It was an advantage to us quite frankly to be hiring when everybody else wasn’t hiring,” Morse said.

Morse said they’re proud to see such growth through the pandemic.

“When I started here, I think it was nine years ago, I think there were 27 employees, and to have 325 now, it just blows me away,” Morse said.

The Wilmington expansion will bring 60 new jobs to the community as well.

“Wilmington is such a vibrant creative space down there and we want to tap into that, to be able to hire more talented people so we can keep going with the expansion that we’re doing,” Morse said.