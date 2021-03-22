‘Grow Local Week’ connects students with possible career paths

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week, the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce is working with middle and high schoolers on possible career paths.

Despite being virtual, students will still get a first-hand experience in a possible career they may be interested. Business leaders will also speak with students on the several opportunities and jobs here in Eastern North Carolina.

“We continue to hear that talent and workforce is a number one need and concern as you have retiring workforce,” said Kate Teel, president of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce”We are investing in our youth, starting at the middle-school level and going up to the high-school level to show them different careers that they can have right here in our own community.”

Leaders say close to 4,000 Pitt County Public Schools students have registered to participate in this week’s Grow Local program.