GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Sheppard Memorial Library is bringing a new way to check something out.

The library has a new program called “Sow and Grow,” where seeds are available for pick-up. This comes during Earth Week and encourages people to get down in the dirt and grow something.

Leroy James Farmers Market collaborated with the library for “Sow and Grow.” Farmers in the area donated popular crop seeds like cucumber, squash and peppers. The seeds are free to the public and do not require a library card to acquire.

“People are really getting into gardening, especially since COVID, when everybody was stuck at home, and so it’s wonderful to be able to provide these seeds. Plus, you sort of feel like you’re helping the environment, helping the community, by sharing the seeds or using the seeds that they’re providing,” said Tammy Fulcher, with Sheppard Memorial Library.

The library said that they hope this addition will encourage people to grow their green thumbs. They are also accepting seed donations currently.