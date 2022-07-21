GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council has appointed Marcus Jones to the Greenville Utilities Board of Commissioners for a three-year term, beginning July 1.

He replaces Minnie Anderson who has completed her terms of office.

Commissioner Jones is a Disaster Relief Case Worker for Greene Lamp, a non-profit community action agency. He studied sociology at East Carolina University and previously served on the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee. Mr. Jones is also an active member of the Mt. Hermon Masonic Lodge, located in the West Greenville area.

“I look forward to serving on the GUC Board,” said Commissioner Jones. “This opportunity was offered to me and I jumped. Whatever I can do to help the city and its people, that’s what I want to do.”

Jones is a native of Seven Springs but has lived in Greenville since 2005. He and his wife, Camilya, have an 8-year old daughter, Addison.

The GUC Board of Commissioners, in its July 21 meeting, elected Kelly Darden, Jr., Peter Geiger, and Lindsey Griffin as their officers.

Darden, a Mental Health Counselor and internationally-known outdoorsman/ broadcaster, was elected Chair. He served as Secretary for the past year. He has served on the Board since 2018.

Geiger, a Chief Financial Officer for RFPi, was elected Chair-Elect. He has served on the Board since 2019.

Griffin, a retired construction executive, was elected Secretary. He has served on the Board since 2019.

Greenville Utilities is owned and operated by the citizens of Greenville and is governed by an eight-member Board of Commissioners responsible for approving rates, development plans, the annual budget, and setting policy. Board members serve three-year terms, with a maximum of two terms.