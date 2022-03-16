GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Starting Wednesday, Greenville Utilities is conducting its annual inspection of natural gas pipelines. To maintain the safety of its natural gas pipelines, GUC inspects all portions of the gas system in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines to ensure compliance, system operation, and public safety.

GUC maintains more than 1,100 miles of gas pipeline in Pitt County, safely transporting natural gas. This requires the inspection to be conducted in sections over a period of three years. This year, workers will inspect about 11,607 gas meters & risers and more than 571 miles of pipeline.

Between now and October, people living along or near gas pipelines may notice a contractor from Southern Cross Utilities Inspection Services conducting the inspection for GUC, looking for possible leaks. Since gas pipelines are usually buried underground, it may not be obvious that a pipeline is near you. Their work involves walking around roads, fields, and yards, including all gas meters.

Each contractor will have identification and will NOT need access to any homes, businesses, or offices, nor will they ask for any money or personal information.

If you have any questions about this program, please call the GUC Gas Department at 252-551-1587.