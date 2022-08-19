GREENVILLE, N.C. — For the eighth time in its 117-year history, Greenville Utilities has achieved an important milestone — one million consecutive man hours without a lost workday due to injury. GUC previously hit the three-million-hour mark in 2020.

A media release from GUC announced the news.

“Considering the challenges of delivering electric, water, sewer, and natural gas to nearly 168,000 customer connections, it is a remarkable feat to work a million hours without a major injury.

“This accomplishment did not happen by accident, however, GUC places a high value on employee safety, prioritizing working safely and keeping their customers safe and has invested in a strong award-winning safety program with several processes to ensure employees work together to identify and control exposures to hazards. Some of the processes being peer-to-peer and employee-led.”

The recognition comes in addition to other milestones GUC has reached and honors for safety the organization has received on a state and national level.

“Our employees are our greatest asset,” said General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon. “Nothing is more important than keeping our employees and our customers safe. It’s part of our mission statement: Greenville Utilities is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve by safely providing reliable utility solutions at the lowest reasonable cost, with exceptional customer service in an environmentally responsible manner.”