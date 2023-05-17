GREENVILLE, N.C. — Electric Lineworkers from across the state have come to Greenville for the 24th annual North Carolina Association of Municipal Electric Systems (NCAMES) Lineman’s Rodeo.

This is a skills competition with journeyman and apprentice lineworkers from 11 cities competing against each other at several events.

GUC put this video out on social media from the 2018 National Lineworkers’ Rodeo which can give you a feel for what to expect. This is a great visual event that showcases the safety and skills electric lineworkers use every day of the year and especially during storms.

Members of the media wishing to go live from the event, please reach out to Steve at 252-551-1522 and either he or Emily Garner will try to get you interviews. If you want to cover, but not go live, you’re very welcome as well. The public is also invited to attend.

Rodeo Details:

Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., then from 1 p.m. until they’re finished (probably around 2 p.m., all depending on the speed of the event).

Behind the Greenville Convention Center, 303 Greenville Blvd SW, Greenville, NC