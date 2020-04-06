GUC offers resource for online learning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Utilities Commission has a fun and educational resource that supports more than 20 North Carolina science and health standards.

e-SMARTkids is a hub of valuable information presented in a fun and informative fashion on GUC’s website.

This is a resource for students, parents, and teachers during this challenging time, e-SMARTkids covers topics such as electricity, natural gas, water conservation, and staying safe around utilities.

For teachers, the site includes curriculum materials, making it easy to match e-SMARTkids resources to lesson plans.

All the details can be found here.