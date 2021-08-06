GUC reports incident that results in wastewater spill of 7,500 gallons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities reported a wastewater spill of approximately 7,500 gallons early Thursday morning.

GUC officials said they noticed the spill at 10:25 a.m. and was the result of a contractor that caused an overflow of a manhole at the intersection of Pine and Millbrook Streets. The runoff ended up in Green Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.

Workers were able to end the spill by 11:15 a.m. GUC said the area adjacent to the manhole, as well as affected areas downstream, were treated with a chlorine solution.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, the Division of Water Quality was notified of the spill.