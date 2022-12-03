GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities Commission reported a wastewater spill that happened Friday.

The spill was discovered Friday just after 4 p.m. at a manhole that was overflowing at 420 Lake Rd. The spill was the result of a grease blockage. Officials said around 1,800 gallons of wastewater spilled into Greens Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.

The spill ended around 5:10 p.m. It was treated by crews with a chlorine solution and reported to the state’s Division of Water Quality.