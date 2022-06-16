GREENVILLE, N.C. — Beginning June 20 and continuing through August 1, Greenville Utilities will temporarily change the disinfectant used in the water treatment process. GUC will be using chlorine rather than chloramines during this period of time.

Since December 2002, GUC has used chloramines, a mixture of chlorine and ammonia, as the disinfectant in its water treatment process. “Chloramines are an effective disinfectant and also reduce the level of byproducts that are regulated by the US Environmental Protection Agency,” said Randy Emory, Director of Water Resources. “State drinking water guidelines recommend that water systems using chloramines periodically switch back to free chlorine (chlorine alone) for a period of time. This brief, scheduled change in disinfectant is a standard water treatment practice to keep water mains clean and free of potentially harmful bacteria throughout the year.”

During the temporary switch to free chlorine, customers may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. The mild chlorine taste and smell are normal and pose no health risk. Most customers will not need to take any precautions as the water remains safe to drink and is treated according to both state and federal standards. People and businesses that normally take special precautions to remove chloramines from tap water, such as dialysis centers, medical facilities, and aquatic pet owners, should continue to take the same precautions during the temporary switch from chloramines to free chlorine.

For additional information, please go to guc.com or contact GUC at 252-551-1551.