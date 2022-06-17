GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville Utilities Commission is about to begin conducting a phone survey to assess the effectiveness of its natural gas pipeline education program.

The survey is part of a federally-required effort to educate the public about the natural gas pipelines in the area, how to identify natural gas leaks, and what to do if you suspect a gas leak.

Beginning June 20th, an automated survey will call a random list of both GUC gas customers as well as non-customers who live near gas lines. The survey will not ask for any personal or financial information, only information about natural gas.

If you receive a phone call for the survey, we ask that you take a few minutes and help GUC to continue to safely provide reliable utility solutions.