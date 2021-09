GREENVILLE, NC — Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County, along with several community leaders, dedicated a home on Vanderbilt Road Tuesday.

Remarks and words of encouragement were provided by Habitat for Humanity leadership, PJ Connelly, Mayor, City of Greenville and Ann Floyd Huggins, Chairwoman of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. Following the ceremony, there was a brief tour of the new home.

Special thanks to the City of Greenville, Smith Family Foundation, Colombo Kitchen Attorneys and Thomas Harris Construction for their sponsorships of this home. National organizations Valspar, Whirlpool Corporation, Lowe’s Home Improvements and Dow Chemical Co also provided support.

Habitat relies on the generosity of its community to provide this service and is so appreciative of their involvement and attendance.

We are thrilled to announce a family of four will call this three-bedroom house a home. They have spent numerous hours in financial workshops as well as performed several hundred hours of “sweatequity” in preparation for their move-in date.

Habitat for Humanity of Pitt County was founded in 1991 and since that time has dedicated 81 homes in Pitt County. Habitat seeks to put God’s love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Find out more information at www.habitatpittco.org or call (252) 758-2947.