Halloween festivities return to Greenville, other parts of ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After most trick-or-treat events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many places were bringing back the tradition this weekend. Some were done in an unconventional way.

A drive-thru trunk-or-treat event was held Saturday in Greenville. Cars lined up at the Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children Center. Children and their families dressed up in their Halloween costumes and loaded up on all the Halloween treats.

“This was an event we started in (2019) and so we didn’t get to do it ’20 and so now we are back here, and we are ready and excited,” said Sharon Cooper, executive director of Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children.

The employees at the center were not the only ones excited for Saturday’s trunk-or-treat. Many children who pulled up held out their Halloween buckets with smiles on their faces as they got candy.

“We are giving away cotton candy, popcorn, so we have all sorts of treats for families to enjoy,” Cooper said.

Each trunk had its own theme, ranging from Chick-fil-A, the movies, a candy shop and many more. Kristin Brewington said this was a safe place outside to bring her grandkids to get their candy.

The last couple years, things have been shut down, so I was like ‘Oh my gosh they’re having so many harvest fests and trunk or treats today,’ so I brought my grandkids out and said ‘OK, we’re going to have some fun today,” Brewington said.