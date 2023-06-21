GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Happy birthday to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina.

The Ronald McDonald House on Moye Boulevard in Greenville turned 36 years old on Wednesday. People with the organization say this is a big deal. Officials there also said they’ve served thousands of North Carolinians here in Eastern North Carolina over the past 36 years and they look forward to serving thousands more.

“We love our mission. We love what we do getting to make a huge impact on these families that need it most. We’re just super excited to be able to celebrate the 36 years of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina,” said Caleb Turik, RMHC of ENC Family Services coordinator.

For those wishing to support Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern North Carolina, you’re encouraged to visit their website at RMHCEN.org.