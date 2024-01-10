GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Woody Ferrell has spent a century on Earth. He served in World War II at just 19, and his memory is as clear as the day he was in the midst of battle.

“We protected the big ships from the submarines,” he said. “We were escorting the aircraft carriers with all our planes in the middle. And they had a big battle out there. The biggest air battle ever had in the Pacific (Ocean), and they call it a turkey shoot because our carrier pilots were so skilled, they knocked down over 400 jet planes in two days. And I saw all that like a Fourth of July.”

While Ferrell remembered what he went through on the battlefield, he also looked back fondly at the relationships he made along the way. He met one of his closest friends during his service. A few years later he ended up in a church, only to find out that sitting in the pew behind him was his future wife.

“Yeah, I had a dear friend … a guy from New York, Patchogue, New York,” he said. “We became close friends and I remember we would all leave and he would carry his trumpet with him. He played the trumpet. And I had a wonderful wife for 44 years. We served the Lord together.”

Ferrell said the thing that has kept him going all these years, has been his relationship with God. He strongly advises the youth to give their time to the Lord and for however much longer Ferrell has, he vows to be glad in the day the Lord has made.

“The most important thing in life is to come to know the Lord. Psalm 1:18-24 says this is the day the Lord has made,” he said. “We will rejoice and be glad in it.”