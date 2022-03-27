GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker.com measures the biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Greenville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Greenville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

1 / 20Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#20. Russia

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 85

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 391,641

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%

– #22 most common country of origin

2 / 20neshom // Pixabay

#19. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 87

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 103,938

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%

– #57 most common country of origin

3 / 20Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#18. Ghana

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 89

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%



National

– Number of residents: 178,388

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #43 most common country of origin

4 / 20USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#17. Iraq

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 92

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%



National

– Number of residents: 225,038

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%

– #38 most common country of origin

5 / 20Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#16. Egypt

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 109

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%



National

– Number of residents: 191,452

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%

– #40 most common country of origin

6 / 20Falkenpost // Pixabay

#15. Cuba

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 119

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.4%



National

– Number of residents: 1,289,875

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.9%

– #7 most common country of origin

7 / 20Unsplash

#14. Japan

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 130

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%



National

– Number of residents: 345,140

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%

– #29 most common country of origin

8 / 20Max Pixel

#13. Germany

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 189

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%



National

– Number of residents: 560,368

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%

– #17 most common country of origin

9 / 20User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 193

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%



National

– Number of residents: 698,612

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%

– #14 most common country of origin

10 / 20Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#11. Guatemala

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 212

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%



National

– Number of residents: 979,098

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%

– #10 most common country of origin

11 / 20Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. South Korea

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 233

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.7%



National

– Number of residents: 1,044,634

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.4%

– #9 most common country of origin

12 / 20Quangpraha // Pixabay

#9. Vietnam

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 240

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%



National

– Number of residents: 1,336,988

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%

– #6 most common country of origin

13 / 20Unsplash

#8. Canada

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 263

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%



National

– Number of residents: 808,566

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.8%

– #11 most common country of origin

14 / 20Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 322

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.8%



National

– Number of residents: 651,123

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%

– #16 most common country of origin

15 / 20byvalet // Shutterstock

#6. Jamaica

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 327

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.8%



National

– Number of residents: 741,386

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

– #13 most common country of origin

16 / 20Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#5. Colombia

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 348

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.1%



National

– Number of residents: 761,374

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%

– #12 most common country of origin

17 / 20Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#4. India

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 389

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.6%



National

– Number of residents: 2,561,906

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.8%

– #2 most common country of origin

18 / 20Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#3. Philippines

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 417

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%



National

– Number of residents: 1,983,939

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%

– #4 most common country of origin

19 / 20Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. China

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 664

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 7.8%



National

– Number of residents: 2,162,395

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%

– #3 most common country of origin

20 / 20Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Greenville, NC Metro Area

– Number of residents: 2,930

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 34.3%



National

– Number of residents: 11,250,541

– Percent of foreign-born residents: 25.6%

– #1 most common country of origin