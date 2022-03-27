GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries sometime in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker.com measures the biggest sources of immigrants to North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Greenville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Greenville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
1 / 20Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#20. Russia
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 85
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
2 / 20neshom // Pixabay
#19. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 87
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 103,938
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.2%
– #57 most common country of origin
3 / 20Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#18. Ghana
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 89
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 178,388
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #43 most common country of origin
4 / 20USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#17. Iraq
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 92
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.1%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
5 / 20Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#16. Egypt
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 109
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%
National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin
6 / 20Falkenpost // Pixabay
#15. Cuba
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 119
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.4%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
7 / 20Unsplash
#14. Japan
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 130
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
8 / 20Max Pixel
#13. Germany
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 189
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
9 / 20User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 193
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.3%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
10 / 20Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#11. Guatemala
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 212
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.5%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
11 / 20Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#10. South Korea
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 233
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.7%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
12 / 20Quangpraha // Pixabay
#9. Vietnam
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 240
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 2.8%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
13 / 20Unsplash
#8. Canada
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 263
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.1%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
14 / 20Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#7. Honduras
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 322
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.8%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
15 / 20byvalet // Shutterstock
#6. Jamaica
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 327
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 3.8%
National
– Number of residents: 741,386
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%
– #13 most common country of origin
16 / 20Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#5. Colombia
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 348
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.1%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
17 / 20Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#4. India
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 389
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.6%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
18 / 20Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#3. Philippines
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 417
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
19 / 20Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. China
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 664
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 7.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
20 / 20Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons
#1. Mexico
Greenville, NC Metro Area
– Number of residents: 2,930
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 34.3%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign-born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin