GREENVILLE, N.C — PirateFest returns for its 15th year with two national headliners and two days of practical tomfoolery.

The festival will take place on April 8-9 along Evans Street from 5th Street to 1st Street and on the Town Common in Uptown Greenville.

Presented by Sup Dogs and Suddenlink, PirateFest will kick off with DJ Tay James on Friday night and conclude with Eric Paslay on Saturday night. This festival is free to attend thanks to the support of our sponsors.

DJ Tay James (Uptown Greenville photo)

FRIDAY, APRIL 8TH:

DJ Tay James’ irresistible show will kick off the two-day festival. James’ talent is lauded by leading players across the entertainment industry, galvanized by his steadfast fans time and time again. It was only natural that Justin Bieber would bring his trusted confidante into the studio to flex his finely-tuned muscles on production.

For James, A&R is a means to use his DJ ear and apply it to making music and is exactly what led him to work on Justin Bieber’s 2021 Justice LP, which ended up nabbing eight GRAMMY nominations including ‘Album,’ ‘Record’ and ‘Song of The Year.’

James was also instrumental in bringing Bieber onboard for the Wizkid featuring Tems “Essence” remix which went on to be one of the hottest songs of 2021, landing the artists in the upper echelon of the Billboard Hot 100 chart and marking the first-ever Nigerian song to hit the Top 10. James’ radioactive magnetism on-stage has yielded his name in lights for headlining slots at A-List venues and residencies, while also having performances on the VMA’s, Saturday Night Live, and NPR’s Tiny Desk.

Eric Paslay (Uptown Greenville photo)

SATURDAY, APRIL 9TH:

Country artist Eric Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated hit songwriter, artist, and performer. He’s celebrated five No. 1 hits, including his smash lead single from his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, “Friday Night.” The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including Grammys Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice, and the CMA Song of The Year for “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.

Eric was also honored with a Grammy nomination as an artist in 2016 for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “The Driver” -a collaboration with friends Charles Kelley and Dierks Bentley. And in 2022, Eric continues to see success as a songwriter, having co-penned Keith Urban’s latest hit “Wild Hearts.”

Organized by Uptown Greenville, Emerge Gallery & Art Center Home of Pitt County Arts Council, and the City of Greenville, PirateFest showcases the best of the region, from artists to restaurants, to unique recreational activities.