GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s National Volunteer Week and Joy Soup Kitchen is encouraging people to help out.

This week is a time when we recognize the impact volunteers have, their generosity and their commitment to helping serve those in their community. Volunteers at a local non-profit, Joy Soup Kitchen, said that volunteering is something they enjoy doing. They want to encourage everyone to go out and dedicate at least two hours of their time to give back.

“It takes a village, it takes more than a village. It takes everybody. Not one here, one there. Everybody needs to jump in and take care of somebody,” said Karen Stephenson, chairman of the Board for Joy Soup Kitchen.

Nicholas Smith, a volunteer at the kitchen said, “Give back to the community in some kind of way. Just see how it makes you feel.”

National Volunteer Week was established by former President Richard Nixon with an executive order in 1974.