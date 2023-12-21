GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Holiday shopping is always easier with a little help. On Wednesday, local law enforcement provided just that to some lucky children.

The Greenville Police Department helped out this holiday season. Wednesday’s event was called Heroes and Helpers and allowed children to shop for toys while police picked up the bill.

“We selected seven kids out of the two sites and then we brought them here to Target and Heroes for Helpers,” said Ron White with GPD. “Each child had $150 to spend on whatever they wanted to, so they got to go around and get toys, clothes. The beauty behind it is that the parents pick out what they wanted to, so for us it’s good to our heart.”

