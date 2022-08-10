GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.

As such, it has never been more important to recognize the health care professionals who work tirelessly to keep the population healthy. In 2020, the United States spent 19.7% of its GDP on health. While it’s encouraging to know that the country is investing in those responsible for maintaining the nation’s well-being, not all health care professionals receive equal compensation.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET. Keep reading to see which health care jobs make the most and least in your city.

1 / 28Canva

#28. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $24,450

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,950)

— New Haven, CT ($45,360)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,210)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

2 / 28Goldsithney // Shutterstock

#27. Psychiatric technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $27,200

– #134 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,080

– Employment: 85,330

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($69,970)

— Bakersfield, CA ($69,960)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($69,140)

– Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.

3 / 28GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#26. Nursing assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #232 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $32,050

– Employment: 1,371,050

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($48,420)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($43,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($42,200)

– Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

4 / 28Canva

#25. Medical equipment preparers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $31,450

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,070

– Employment: 56,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($65,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,280)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($64,970)

– Job description: Prepare, sterilize, install, or clean laboratory or healthcare equipment. May perform routine laboratory tasks and operate or inspect equipment.

5 / 28Milkovasa // Shutterstock

#24. Medical assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $33,090

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,930

– Employment: 710,200

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($53,960)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($53,660)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,520)

– Job description: Perform administrative and certain clinical duties under the direction of a physician. Administrative duties may include scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes. Clinical duties may include taking and recording vital signs and medical histories, preparing patients for examination, drawing blood, and administering medications as directed by physician.

6 / 28Canva

#23. Ophthalmic medical technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $33,670

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,010

– Employment: 59,960

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,300)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($57,190)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($56,200)

– Job description: Assist ophthalmologists by performing ophthalmic clinical functions. May administer eye exams, administer eye medications, and instruct the patient in care and use of corrective lenses.

7 / 28Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#22. Phlebotomists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $34,720

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,280

– Employment: 128,020

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Redding, CA ($52,770)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($51,920)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($51,620)

– Job description: Draw blood for tests, transfusions, donations, or research. May explain the procedure to patients and assist in the recovery of patients with adverse reactions.

8 / 28Dragana Gordic // Shutterstock

#21. Pharmacy technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $34,840

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,020)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($52,810)

– Job description: Prepare medications under the direction of a pharmacist. May measure, mix, count out, label, and record amounts and dosages of medications according to prescription orders.

9 / 28Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#20. Medical transcriptionists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $37,270

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,310

– Employment: 49,530

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($58,050)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($56,450)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($55,720)

– Job description: Transcribe medical reports recorded by physicians and other healthcare practitioners using various electronic devices, covering office visits, emergency room visits, diagnostic imaging studies, operations, chart reviews, and final summaries. Transcribe dictated reports and translate abbreviations into fully understandable form. Edit as necessary and return reports in either printed or electronic form for review and signature, or correction.

10 / 28Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#19. Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,470

– #249 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,090

– Employment: 676,440

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,950)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($74,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,520)

– Job description: Care for ill, injured, or convalescing patients or persons with disabilities in hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, private homes, group homes, and similar institutions. May work under the supervision of a registered nurse. Licensing required.

11 / 28Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#18. Dental assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,560

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $42,310

– Employment: 312,140

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($58,570)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($56,240)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($54,550)

– Job description: Perform limited clinical duties under the direction of a dentist. Clinical duties may include equipment preparation and sterilization, preparing patients for treatment, assisting the dentist during treatment, and providing patients with instructions for oral healthcare procedures. May perform administrative duties such as scheduling appointments, maintaining medical records, billing, and coding information for insurance purposes.

12 / 28Canva

#17. Dietitians and nutritionists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,230

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,150

– Employment: 66,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

– Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

13 / 28lenetstan // Shutterstock

#16. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,580

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,840

– Employment: 206,720

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)

– Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient’s bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

14 / 28Canva

#15. Dental hygienists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $59,600

– #336 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)

– Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

15 / 28Canva

#14. Occupational therapy assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $61,760

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,420

– Employment: 42,750

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)

– Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

16 / 28Canva

#13. Nuclear medicine technologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $62,120

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,080

– Employment: 17,510

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)

– Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

17 / 28SofikoS // Shutterstock

#12. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,600

– #200 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,790

– Employment: 73,920

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)

– Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

18 / 28Canva

#11. Physical therapist assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $63,790

– #77 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)

– Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

19 / 28Canva

#10. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $65,220

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,960

– Employment: 39,270

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)

— Modesto, CA ($112,080)

– Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

20 / 28Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#9. Registered nurses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,390

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

21 / 28Canva

#8. Speech-language pathologists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $73,800

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240

– Employment: 148,450

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

– Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

22 / 28ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock

#7. Occupational therapists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $80,670

– #224 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480

– Employment: 126,610

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

– Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

23 / 28Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock

#6. Physical therapists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $96,350

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 220,870

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

– Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

24 / 28Austin Community College // Flickr

#5. Veterinarians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,590

– #160 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

25 / 28Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Physician assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $109,600

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

26 / 28Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Nurse practitioners

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $110,900

– #173 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

27 / 28Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#2. Pharmacists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $137,050

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

28 / 28Canva

#1. Dentists, general

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $213,940

– #58 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.