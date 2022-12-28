GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in the Greenville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

#15. Surveying and mapping technicians

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $46,190

– #178 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,810

– Employment: 56,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#14. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $51,540

– #208 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,000

– Employment: 64,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,190)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($83,250)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($81,340)

#13. Computer user support specialists

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $56,960

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 340

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,650

– Employment: 654,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)

#12. Mechanical engineers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $70,930

– #444 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)

#11. Network and computer systems administrators

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $75,480

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)

#10. Computer network support specialists

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $76,390

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#9. Computer programmers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $83,300

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)

#8. Computer systems analysts

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $85,640

– #265 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#7. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $86,090

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)

#6. Civil engineers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $89,150

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#5. Electrical engineers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $90,890

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)

#4. Industrial engineers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $93,530

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)

#3. Computer network architects

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $96,150

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)

#2. Software developers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $98,110

– #246 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)

#1. Information security analysts

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $115,720

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)

