Highest paying jobs in Greenville that require a bachelor’s degree

While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs that typically require a bachelor’s in Greenville using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

Whether highly technical, scientific, or based in finance or the arts, all the jobs require keeping up to date with the latest developments in culture, commerce, or tech.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor degree in Greenville.

#44. Substitute teachers, short-term

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $22,970

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salisbury, MD-DE ($87,620)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($61,870)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,900)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#43. Social science research assistants

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $39,610

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $53,560

– Employment: 35,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($69,780)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($66,690)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($66,040)

– Job description: Assist social scientists in laboratory, survey, and other social science research. May help prepare findings for publication and assist in laboratory analysis, quality control, or data management.

#42. Graphic designers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,120

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130



National

– Annual mean salary: $58,370

– Employment: 201,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($80,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($77,800)

– Job description: Design or create graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional needs, such as packaging, displays, or logos. May use a variety of mediums to achieve artistic or decorative effects.

#41. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $45,950

– #335 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $65,420

– Employment: 1,364,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Merced, CA ($99,360)

— Kingston, NY ($93,780)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($92,910)

– Job description: Teach academic and social skills to students at the elementary school level.

#40. Child, family, and school social workers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $46,550

– #210 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $52,370

– Employment: 328,120

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($76,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($73,490)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($70,940)

– Job description: Provide social services and assistance to improve the social and psychological functioning of children and their families and to maximize the family well-being and the academic functioning of children. May assist parents, arrange adoptions, and find foster homes for abandoned or abused children. In schools, they address such problems as teenage pregnancy, misbehavior, and truancy. May also advise teachers.

#39. Substance abuse, behavioral disorder, and mental health counselors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $48,940

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $51,550

– Employment: 293,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Enid, OK ($98,370)

— Reno, NV ($86,670)

— Lewiston, ID-WA ($71,590)

– Job description: Counsel and advise individuals with alcohol, tobacco, drug, or other problems, such as gambling and eating disorders. May counsel individuals, families, or groups or engage in prevention programs.

#38. Health education specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $49,350

– #172 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,120

– Employment: 57,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($99,030)

— New Haven, CT ($89,360)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($87,090)

– Job description: Provide and manage health education programs that help individuals, families, and their communities maximize and maintain healthy lifestyles. Use data to identify community needs prior to planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating programs designed to encourage healthy lifestyles, policies, and environments. May link health systems, health providers, insurers, and patients to address individual and population health needs. May serve as resource to assist individuals, other health professionals, or the community, and may administer fiscal resources for health education programs.

#37. Librarians and media collections specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $50,800

– #279 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $63,560

– Employment: 135,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($88,390)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($85,920)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,230)

– Job description: Administer and maintain libraries or collections of information, for public or private access through reference or borrowing. Work in a variety of settings, such as educational institutions, museums, and corporations, and with various types of informational materials, such as books, periodicals, recordings, films, and databases. Tasks may include acquiring, cataloging, and circulating library materials, and user services such as locating and organizing information, providing instruction on how to access information, and setting up and operating a library’s media equipment.

#36. Public relations specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $51,790

– #272 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $71,940

– Employment: 244,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,370)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,630)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($92,160)

– Job description: Promote or create an intended public image for individuals, groups, or organizations. May write or select material for release to various communications media. May specialize in using social media.

#35. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $56,580

– #171 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,610

– Employment: 87,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,130)

— Boulder, CO ($92,780)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,250)

– Job description: Conduct programs of compensation and benefits and job analysis for employer. May specialize in specific areas, such as position classification and pension programs.

#34. Training and development specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $57,990

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $67,440

– Employment: 318,040

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($101,590)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,070)

— Savannah, GA ($94,820)

– Job description: Design or conduct work-related training and development programs to improve individual skills or organizational performance. May analyze organizational training needs or evaluate training effectiveness.

#33. Dietitians and nutritionists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,230

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $64,150

– Employment: 66,330

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($95,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,060)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($93,640)

– Job description: Plan and conduct food service or nutritional programs to assist in the promotion of health and control of disease. May supervise activities of a department providing quantity food services, counsel individuals, or conduct nutritional research.

#32. Cost estimators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $58,410

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $72,960

– Employment: 199,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,530)

— Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL ($104,270)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($101,020)

– Job description: Prepare cost estimates for product manufacturing, construction projects, or services to aid management in bidding on or determining price of product or service. May specialize according to particular service performed or type of product manufactured.

#31. Human resources specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,080

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,430

– Employment: 647,810

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,680)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($90,130)

– Job description: Recruit, screen, interview, or place individuals within an organization. May perform other activities in multiple human resources areas.

#30. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,380

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,040

– Employment: 53,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,250)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,480)

— Waterbury, CT ($97,230)

– Job description: Determine tax liability or collect taxes from individuals or business firms according to prescribed laws and regulations.

#29. Compliance officers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $60,700

– #288 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,620

– Employment: 327,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($99,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,030)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($96,850)

– Job description: Examine, evaluate, and investigate eligibility for or conformity with laws and regulations governing contract compliance of licenses and permits, and perform other compliance and enforcement inspection and analysis activities not classified elsewhere.

#28. Occupational health and safety specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $64,550

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $78,110

– Employment: 95,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,250)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($107,790)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($101,190)

– Job description: Review, evaluate, and analyze work environments and design programs and procedures to control, eliminate, and prevent disease or injury caused by chemical, physical, and biological agents or ergonomic factors. May conduct inspections and enforce adherence to laws and regulations governing the health and safety of individuals. May be employed in the public or private sector.

#27. Network and computer systems administrators

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $66,480

– #332 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,460

– Employment: 339,560

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,260)

— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($116,840)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($111,790)

– Job description: Install, configure, and maintain an organization’s local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN), data communications network, operating systems, and physical and virtual servers. Perform system monitoring and verify the integrity and availability of hardware, network, and server resources and systems. Review system and application logs and verify completion of scheduled jobs, including system backups. Analyze network and server resource consumption and control user access. Install and upgrade software and maintain software licenses. May assist in network modeling, analysis, planning, and coordination between network and data communications hardware and software.

#26. Computer programmers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $67,120

– #226 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,640

– Employment: 178,140

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,420)

— Midland, TX ($119,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,530)

– Job description: Create, modify, and test the code and scripts that allow computer applications to run. Work from specifications drawn up by software and web developers or other individuals. May develop and write computer programs to store, locate, and retrieve specific documents, data, and information.

#25. Registered nurses

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $68,390

– #228 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,460



National

– Annual mean salary: $80,010

– Employment: 2,986,500

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($146,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($142,140)

– Job description: Assess patient health problems and needs, develop and implement nursing care plans, and maintain medical records. Administer nursing care to ill, injured, convalescent, or disabled patients. May advise patients on health maintenance and disease prevention or provide case management. Licensing or registration required.

#24. Social and community service managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $69,780

– #179 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $75,140

– Employment: 155,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Yuba City, CA ($96,530)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($95,650)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($94,900)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of a social service program or community outreach organization. Oversee the program or organization’s budget and policies regarding participant involvement, program requirements, and benefits. Work may involve directing social workers, counselors, or probation officers.

#23. Market research analysts and marketing specialists

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,170

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $73,970

– Employment: 690,160

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($117,900)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,150)

– Job description: Research conditions in local, regional, national, or online markets. Gather information to determine potential sales of a product or service, or plan a marketing or advertising campaign. May gather information on competitors, prices, sales, and methods of marketing and distribution. May employ search marketing tactics, analyze web metrics, and develop recommendations to increase search engine ranking and visibility to target markets.

#22. Accountants and auditors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $70,950

– #209 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 460



National

– Annual mean salary: $81,660

– Employment: 1,274,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($111,680)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($105,720)

— Midland, TX ($103,120)

– Job description: Examine, analyze, and interpret accounting records to prepare financial statements, give advice, or audit and evaluate statements prepared by others. Install or advise on systems of recording costs or other financial and budgetary data.

#21. Personal financial advisors

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,100

– #254 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.

#20. Logisticians

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $71,980

– #170 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,830

– Employment: 184,230

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,200)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($112,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($110,510)

– Job description: Analyze and coordinate the ongoing logistical functions of a firm or organization. Responsible for the entire life cycle of a product, including acquisition, distribution, internal allocation, delivery, and final disposal of resources.

#19. Loan officers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $81,550

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $76,930

– Employment: 308,700

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Eau Claire, WI ($129,900)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,100)

— Tyler, TX ($114,690)

– Job description: Evaluate, authorize, or recommend approval of commercial, real estate, or credit loans. Advise borrowers on financial status and payment methods. Includes mortgage loan officers and agents, collection analysts, loan servicing officers, loan underwriters, and payday loan officers.

#18. Computer systems analysts

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $81,980

– #203 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $99,020

– Employment: 574,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,350)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($124,070)

– Job description: Analyze science, engineering, business, and other data processing problems to develop and implement solutions to complex applications problems, system administration issues, or network concerns. Perform systems management and integration functions, improve existing computer systems, and review computer system capabilities, workflow, and schedule limitations. May analyze or recommend commercially available software.

#17. Coaches and scouts

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $83,620

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120



National

– Annual mean salary: $47,100

– Employment: 208,180

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($125,720)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($101,700)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($92,360)

– Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in the fundamentals of sports for the primary purpose of competition. Demonstrate techniques and methods of participation. May evaluate athletes’ strengths and weaknesses as possible recruits or to improve the athletes’ technique to prepare them for competition. Those required to hold teaching certifications should be reported in the appropriate teaching category.

#16. Computer network architects

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,450

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.

#15. Civil engineers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $86,890

– #185 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,440

– Employment: 300,850

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($125,910)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($121,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,860)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of building structures and facilities, such as roads, railroads, airports, bridges, harbors, channels, dams, irrigation projects, pipelines, power plants, and water and sewage systems.

#14. Industrial engineers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $89,260

– #145 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $93,610

– Employment: 290,190

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($125,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,710)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,510)

– Job description: Design, develop, test, and evaluate integrated systems for managing industrial production processes, including human work factors, quality control, inventory control, logistics and material flow, cost analysis, and production coordination.

#13. Mechanical engineers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,100

– #85 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $95,560

– Employment: 293,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($123,700)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in planning and designing tools, engines, machines, and other mechanically functioning equipment. Oversee installation, operation, maintenance, and repair of equipment such as centralized heat, gas, water, and steam systems.

#12. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $95,960

– #159 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.

#11. Management analysts

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– #70 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,580

– Employment: 734,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($163,720)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($157,490)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,250)

– Job description: Conduct organizational studies and evaluations, design systems and procedures, conduct work simplification and measurement studies, and prepare operations and procedures manuals to assist management in operating more efficiently and effectively. Includes program analysts and management consultants.

#10. Construction managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $111,280

– #74 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.

#9. Medical and health services managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $126,040

– #64 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.

#8. Industrial production managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $128,010

– #50 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.

#7. General and operations managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $128,630

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.

#6. Human resources managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $128,990

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.

#5. Purchasing managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $139,850

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.

#4. Marketing managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $143,960

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.

#3. Sales managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $144,910

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $148,080

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

#1. Financial managers

Greenville, NC

– Annual mean salary: $162,110

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.