GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated.

Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other roughly 50% prefer to keep them separate, according to Gallup polling. The lion’s share want more flexibility in where they perform their work—at a time when businesses may have to buckle in for tougher economic conditions in the year ahead.

Whether overseeing a sales team or leading a commercial building project, these are the challenges that get management professionals out of bed in the morning.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying management jobs in the Greenville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “management occupations” were included.

#19. Education and childcare administrators, preschool and daycare

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $40,890

– #283 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,800

– Employment: 56,430

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($74,390)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($73,080)

— Napa, CA ($70,330)

#18. Food service managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $55,590

– #352 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,970

– Employment: 210,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#17. Social and community service managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $70,080

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,790

– Employment: 156,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($100,530)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,240)

— Charlottesville, VA ($98,200)

#16. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $71,970

– #87 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,030

– Employment: 234,680

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)

#15. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $77,840

– #450 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#14. Facilities managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $97,820

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,970

– Employment: 101,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($146,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,440)

— Ithaca, NY ($136,210)

#13. Construction managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $103,240

– #142 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#12. General and operations managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $111,010

– #123 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#11. Administrative services managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $115,450

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#10. Industrial production managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $117,500

– #137 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,780

– Employment: 192,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($155,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($153,860)

— Fort Collins, CO ($153,470)

#9. Human resources managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $118,410

– #158 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#8. Education administrators, postsecondary

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $119,100

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,260

– Employment: 155,990

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Corvallis, OR ($178,570)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($165,940)

— Syracuse, NY ($164,660)

#7. Medical and health services managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $121,600

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#6. Purchasing managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $123,330

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,590

– Employment: 69,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($181,030)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,010)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($174,760)

#5. Sales managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $126,370

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#4. Marketing managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $133,720

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,440

– Employment: 278,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($210,280)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($198,870)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($191,310)

#3. Computer and information systems managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $140,900

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $162,930

– Employment: 485,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,470)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,800)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $143,640

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,970

– Employment: 187,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($228,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($206,050)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,430)

#1. Financial managers

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $154,290

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)