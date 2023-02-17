GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Science contributes to a large number of jobs in Greenville and Easter North Carolina.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying science jobs in the Greenville metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “life, physical, and social science occupations” were included.

Look for stories listing the highest-paying jobs in New Bern and Jacksonville this weekend.

1 / 5

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#5. Social science research assistants

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $40,720

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,430

– Employment: 28,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($88,730)

— Columbia, SC ($77,760)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($70,570)

2 / 5

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#4. Chemical technicians

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $43,070

– #240 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,040

– Employment: 57,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($86,340)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($78,000)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($77,020)

3 / 5

Chad McDermott // Shutterstock

#3. Urban and regional planners

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $63,600

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,310

– Employment: 38,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($119,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($112,740)

4 / 5

Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock

#2. Occupational health and safety specialists

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $65,220

– #388 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

5 / 5

fizkes // Shutterstock

#1. Clinical and counseling psychologists

Greenville

– Annual mean salary: $74,360

– #219 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,640

– Employment: 58,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($136,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,200)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($133,060)