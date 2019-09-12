Hodges Parking Lot in Greenville will not close next week

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – A scheduled closure of the Hodges Parking Lot, located between Reade Circle and Cotanche Street in Greenville, has been canceled, city officials announced Friday.

Hodges Lot was scheduled to be inaccessible to public parking for two days beginning Monday, September 16, due to water line construction. City officials said that work was completed on Friday, so access to the lot will not be disturbed next week.



PREVIOUS:



Waterline construction related to the Town Creek Culvert project will result in the closure of the Hodges Lot to the general public on September 16.

Greenville officials said this work is expected to last two days.

Residents who regularly park in this lot will be accommodated and directed to parking by the contractor, officials said.

The general public will not be allowed access to Hodges Lot.



