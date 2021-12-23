Holiday pop-up shop helps Greenville Mall shoppers with last-minute items

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Shoppers continued to scramble to stores on Thursday for those last-minute gifts and other dudabs before Christmas on Saturday.

Greenville Mall’s pop-up shop event is hosted by Ms. Sheila Nulook. Vendors from all over were there on Thursday to sell a variety of products. It started in March, and the event happens every month to support local businesses.

Every month different vendors sell their products, giving them the opportunity to showcase their hand-crafted items.

“We work hard every day. You don’t have to worry about your stuff being stuck on a cargo ship. We make it ourselves. We take our time and put our heart and soul into everything. We put our love into it,” said Melissa Lewis with Classy Hippie Aromatherapy.

The pop-up shop is open until 9 Thursday night and will return to the Greenville Mall Friday until 6 p.m. for those last-minute gifts.