GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As many have their eyes on the events unfolding in Ukraine, the Eastern North Carolina community is showing its support.

East Carolina University hosted a Unity for Ukraine candlelight vigil Wednesday night. Event organizers said it was a time for the community to come together to feel a sense of peace and support during these troubling times.

“At ECU we stand in support for those impacted so terribly from the violence in Ukraine,” said Jon Rezek, assistant vice chancellor of Global Affairs. “These are people like you and me, students, professors, people from all walks of life.”

More than 200 people gathered to honor the bravery of the Ukrainian people.

“I hope tonight as we light candles we remember those who lost their lives in Ukraine over the last week,” said Grace Bellamy, president of ECU Ambassadors. “We light candles for the moms who have a brave face on for their children. For the dads who are fighting for their families to have a home again, but are not sure if they will ever see their family again.”

For some ECU students, this war hits home.

“My mom lives in Ukraine so she’s directly impacted by it,” said Anya Savransky, an ECU student. “Once I saw this event I was very grateful and happy to see people get together.”

The university will be lighting the campus sign blue and yellow and flying a Ukrainian flag at the Global Affairs Office until the war is over. For many, they hope that will be soon.

“I’m just hoping for the best and keep rooting for the Ukrainian military,” Savransky said. “I’m hoping that this nightmare will be over soon.”