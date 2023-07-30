GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You may be wondering, how is this heat impacting produce in Eastern North Carolina.

At Farmers Makers and Market in Greenville, they sell various types of produce. Owner Ryan Webb said we could see fewer berries this time of year because they dry up in warmer weather.

He also said they sell only within 15 miles, so they’re crops from right here in the area. They continue to see good produce coming into the market, regardless of the temperature.

“I think the produce farmers are really having to apply extra water, they’re really having to stay on top of their watering schedule. We’re getting great produce from them still, but they are having to work extra harder to get it I think,” said Webb.

Webb also said if you’re planning to head to a Farmers Market, tomatoes and watermelons are at their peak because they survive better in hot and sunny weather.