How farmers are dealing with recent weather patterns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The weather here in the east has been all over the place this month, including warm temperatures and even snow.

These changes are making it harder for farmers to properly take care of their crops.

According to this week’s USDA weekly crop bulletin, recent rain in the state moved sold moisture levels from adequate to saturated.

The reports find that wheat crops are now in wetter soil and not doing as well as they should.

On the other hand, strawberries might actually be ready earlier than usual because of the warmer than average temperatures.

“Warm temperatures are speeding up the strawberry season So we have the potential to have some early strawberries this upcoming spring. So it was a decision that the farmers made to either covers their strawberry crop of leave it uncovered, ” said Carrie Ortel, Agriculture Extension Agent, NC Cooperative Extension

If farmers decided to cover their strawberry crop and prepared for the freezing temps we had last week, they will be on track for the early season. If they kept them uncovered those crops will be ready during the normal season in mid-spring.

The Pitt County Cooperative Extension adds that in order to have a successful tobacco crop using a greenhouse you will need warm temps and sunlight.

But with the cloudy weather, it’s been hard to manage their growth when it comes to needing sunlight.