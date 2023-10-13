GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We are coming up on the end of National Fire Prevention Week on Saturday.

This week gives a chance for fire departments and emergency services to share educational material and events with the community. Fire prevention at this time of year is very important.

This week focuses on things like how to keep fire hazards from happening and what to do should you find yourself in an emergency fire situation.

Officials say it is a great chance to visit elementary schools to help make sure that kids know how to call 911, what their address is and what to do in a fire. The educational material also mentions that it’s a good time to check up on things like smoke detector batteries to make sure they are working properly and change them if needed

“Important that kids don’t hide from firefighters should they find themselves in that situation and just how to be more safe with things like cooking in the kitchen,” said Jimmy Hodges, Pitt County Emergency Services deputy.

For more information on the educational materials on how you can practice fire safety when cooking or even just lighting a candle, visit the Fire Prevention Week website.