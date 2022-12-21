GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Cold and flu season is here and so are the holidays. ECU Health’s infectious disease expert talked about how to protect yourself and your loved ones this season.

“I would encourage everybody to be really smart, with their holiday plans. and if you are going to gathering indoors which is probably likely, be really careful and wash your hands. and you wear your masks,” said Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of infectious diseases at ECU Health.

Gallaher wants to remind people to stay home if they feel sick, especially with RSV, flu and COVID-19 all lurking. For more information, click here.