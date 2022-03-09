GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is planning an event to save the lives of many homeless animals in the ENC area through their “A Night to Paws” event in April.

HSEC operates primarily on private donations and does not receive any funding from any government agency. All the money raised during the event hopes to make a difference in the HSEC operations and allows for continued care for the homeless animals.

This event will be the seventh annual with the fundraiser and dinner taking place on April 2 from 6-10 p.m. at the Hilton in Greenville. Tickets are $75 each and include a complimentary cocktail hour, a selection of hors d’ oeuvres and a plated three-course dinner. At the event, attendants will learn about HSEC, hear adoption testimonials, and enjoy entertainment by the band Built for Comfort.

More information about sponsorship opportunities and silent auction donations, as well as to purchase raffle and event tickets can be found here.

If you are unable to attend the event there are many other ways to assist the Humane Society’s mission by adopting, volunteering, and donating. More information can be found here about volunteering and adopting.