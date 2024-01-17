GREENVILLE, N.C. – Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is set to receive a $10,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Eastern North Carolina.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $375 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.75 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“This lifesaving investment from Petco Love is important to us because we are 100% donation and grant-funded, so every penny counts. We never want to have to say no to an animal because we don’t have the funds and that is a problem we’ve been running into a lot more recently,” said Shelby Jolly, Director of Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. “Petco Love’s partnership means that we will be able to intake more animals from open-intake shelters in our community, so they are able to focus more on helping members of our community.”

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is a nonprofit organization that provides temporary housing, feeding, and medical care to animals in need in Eastern North Carolina. Since 2020, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina has found homes for 1,664 pets. 859 of those animals were transfers from shelters in Eastern North Carolina.

For more information about the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, visit hsecarolina.org. Learn more about Petco Love at petcolove.org.