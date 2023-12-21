GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina is a nonprofit that serves as a safe haven for homeless and neglected pets until they find their forever home and to serve as a resource to the community.

During the holiday season, they have been wrapping presents to benefit their organization. The organization caught last-minute shoppers Thursday at Greenville Mall. Those needing their presents wrapped will not only be able to gift their loved one in time for the holidays, but they’ll be doing it for a good cause.

“I have two shelter dogs myself everybody working here probably has some kind of shelter animal. It’s you know I mean we’re not funded through any other source so whatever donations and things like this we can do is the better the more we do,” said Lisa Harner, volunteer.

The money raised will buy food and supplies for the animals until they’re adopted. This is one of their largest fundraisers and they hope to continue the momentum after the holidays. No box is too big to wrap so swing by the Greenville Mall to donate to the cause.