GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The East Carolina University community warmed back up after taking a plunge into icy-cold water for the most popular winter tradition on campus.

Hundreds of students came out Thursday night to participate in the 27th annual Polar Bear Plunge. The annual event started in 1997 and was open to all students, faculty and staff. Only 35 participants took the plunge during the first event, but now it’s grown with hundreds who participated Thursday.

Mackenzie Hudson is the program manager for the communications and promotions office at the Eakin Student Recreation Center. She said she has participated in the plunge for the past two years and was excited to keep the tradition going.

“I would have never guessed that I would be jumping now for my third year in a row, I can say I would have never done that before coming here to school,” said Hudson.

Another participant who took the plunge was also the theme designer for the event. She said the first 600 people who jumped in received a deck of customized cards and a T-shirt to go along with this year’s card deck theme.

“This is my first year taking part in the polar bear plunge, so I think I’m most excited about seeing my designs come to life and taking the plunge for the very first time,” said Mackenzie Staten.

Leading up to the moment of the plunge, people waited in line and said their adrenaline was kicking in. They were ready to go in feet first. It may have been warmer on the outside, but the pool was 55 degrees and gave those who jumped in a shock once they hit the water.

Once the initial cold shock was over, many students kept going back in line for more polar plunge action.