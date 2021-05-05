‘I can’t wait for us to get back to normal’: Uptown Greenville kicks of Umbrella Market

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville hosted its first Umbrella Market of the season on Wednesday.

This week, the Umbrella Market only had vendors and one food truck. As the summer goes on, organizers plan to add back more features to make it look more like a traditional Umbrella Market.

The Umbrella Market will be held every Wednesday at Five Points Plaza from 5-8 p.m. through the month of August.

“I can’t wait for us to get back to normal,” said Patricia Roseman, owner of Patty Cakes. “Normal, which is like 70 vendors here and music and all the other stuff that comes with the Umbrella Market.”

Uptown Greenville kicked off the Umbrella Market Wednesday evening with several vendors and a taco truck for Cinco de Mayo, after a scaled down market last summer.

“I was so excited when the time was coming up because this is such a great place to come out,” said Roseman.

The market featured old vendors like Roseman and new vendors like Jessie Holloman.

“There are so many people that come just to enjoy Uptown and just see what everyone has, so we kind of wanted to take part in it and this is our first time,” said Holloman, who co-owns Dia Designs.

The Umbrella Market manager said after a tough year for small businesses, vendors are looking forward to a successful season.

“They lost events that they weren’t going to be a part of, so they’ve lost sales,” said Robin Ashley. “They’re kind of having to rebuild themselves and their business, so having this steady event to happen week after week is certainly going to mean a lot for them.”

Next Wednesday, there will be vendors and a food truck. Then organizers will add in live music the third week and beer and wine vendors the fourth week. By June, they’re expecting the market to look like normal.

“You’ll start seeing more and more and really a full return of the umbrella market as you knew it,” Ashley said.