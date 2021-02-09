A day in the life of new NC Rep. Brian Farkas: ‘I love what I’m doing’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s hard being elected during a global pandemic that has caused financial hardships and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

9 On Your Side wanted to go to Raleigh to follow NC Rep. Brian Farkas, Pitt County’s political freshman, to learn his hope and challenges.

“There’s something about working with other people for something that’s bigger than yourself that I really respond to,” Farkas said.

That’s the attitude that got Farkas’ name on the ballot for North Carolina’s House District 9 race.

“I was excited to put my name forward after giving it some thought about what it was I wanted to achieve and how I could maybe do things differently,” he said.

Flash forward to January 2021 and Farkas is settling into his new space in the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh. It’s a tiny office with no windows that he’s trying to make feel like home.

“The Greenville Museum of Art, which I was the president of for a few terms, loaned some of their artwork,” said Farkas. “Stuff that’s uniquely Pitt County, Greenville, Grimesland, Simpson.”

Farks is still in the process of getting that art on the walls, but he’s not worried about it.

“That’s secondary,” he said. “I’m just talking about legislating and getting to work.”

Rep. Farkas talks about his commitment to serving his hometown.

Farkas has hit the ground running in his new role. He gets to work early in the mornings and goes over legislation that will require immediate action. Then he devotes a chunk of his morning to addressing the concerns of people in Eastern North Carolina. It’s a tactic he didn’t learn on his own.

“I was raised in Pitt and was represented for a very long time by two really great public servants, House District 9 Marian McLawhorn and U.S. Congressman Walter Jones,” said Farkas. “One’s a Democrat. One was a Republican. They raised the standard for constituent services.”

Up next, Farkas has committee time. He is serving on commerce, transportation, education and two appropriations committees. To end his day, the House gavels into session.

“Vote on issues as they come out that have come through these committees,” he said. “Some of them, I won’t see until they’ve been on the floor because I’m not on the committees. But I’ll keep tracking them. Others, I will hopefully have had a hand in ushering them through.”

Then, it’s back to Pitt County, where Farkas says he wants to spend as much time as possible.

The job hasn’t come without its challenges.

“To get things done, you have to leave the politics at the door,” said Farkas.

Farkas said he was raised in a household where it didn’t matter what your political affiliation was.

“You listen to everybody,” he said. “You treat everybody with respect. Everybody has value and let’s find those common threads that bind us.”

He using that mantra to face his challenges and get things done for Eastern North Carolina.

“I’ve gone out of my way to engage other representatives,” he said. “I’ve gone and visited their districts and gotten to know them and spent a lot of time listening.”

Farkas is grateful for the support he’s receiving. He says he will continue to fight for Pitt County, hopefully for more than one term.