Ice skating and other fun activities to take place at Winterfest at Wildwood

GREENVILLE, N.C. WNCT) – Greenville Parks & Recreation will be hosting Winterfest at Wildwood starting January 21-23.

Wildwood Park will be transforming into a winter wonderland. Attendees can joy many fun festivities at the winter wonderland. Skaters can bring a chair to sit in front of fire pits, make smores, sip hot chocolate and more.

The ice skating rink hours will be:

Friday – 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration ticket prices (tickets bought online) are:

Kids (12 and under) – $15/person

Adults (13 and up) – $20/person

Ticket prices that are bought on site:

Kids ( 12 and under) – $20/person

Adults ( 13 and older) – 25/person

Tickets for the event are very limited. You can purchase tickets here.