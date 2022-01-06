Ice skating and other fun activities to take place at Winterfest at Wildwood

Greenville

Ice skating (WKRN photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. WNCT) – Greenville Parks & Recreation will be hosting Winterfest at Wildwood starting January 21-23.

Wildwood Park will be transforming into a winter wonderland. Attendees can joy many fun festivities at the winter wonderland. Skaters can bring a chair to sit in front of fire pits, make smores, sip hot chocolate and more.

The ice skating rink hours will be:

  • Friday – 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • Sunday – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Pre-registration ticket prices (tickets bought online) are:

  • Kids (12 and under) – $15/person
  • Adults (13 and up) – $20/person

Ticket prices that are bought on site:

  • Kids ( 12 and under) – $20/person
  • Adults ( 13 and older) – 25/person

Tickets for the event are very limited. You can purchase tickets here.

