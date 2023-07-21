GREENVILLE, N.C. – Improvements are coming to a Portertown Road roundabout in Greenville.



The project will require the roundabout that connects Portertown, East Fire Tower and Robin roads to close overnight Sunday and Monday, between 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. the following day.



N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will install a subdrain and then repave the inner portion of the roundabout.



During the closures, drivers can follow these detours:

Fire Tower Road to southbound Portertown Road: Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) to Herman Garris Road.

Northbound Portertown Road: Herman Garris Road to Charles Boulevard (N.C. 43) to access Fire Tower.

Southbound Portertown Road: 10th Street (N.C. 33) to Greenville Boulevard to 14th Street to access Portertown Road north of the roundabout.



NCDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time for their commute each of these nights and drive cautiously around the work zone.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.