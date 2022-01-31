In need of some therapy? Pitt County’s first-ever rage room is coming soon!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s first-ever rage room will be calling Greenville home starting this Friday! The rage room’s name will be called “Welcome to Therapy, Come Take It Out On Us.”

The rage rooms will be located in a warehouse it will be divided into three sections where you can smash glass, appliances, and even vehicles.



Lorina Garrison, the co-owner of anger management says she wanted to open up a rage room after going to one in Charlotte with her son and says this will allow people to take their anger and frustration out on objects.

“It’s therapy, it’s a way to get out stress, it’s a way to relieve anger, in a fun and exhilarating way,” said Lorina Garrison, co-owner of Anger Management, Greenville’s Premier Rage Room.



Guests will have different sessions they can purchase and each session is 30 minutes. In addition, you can also reserve anger management rooms for corporate events or birthday parties.

Garrison says the rage rooms will normally be open Mondays through Thursdays from noon to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.