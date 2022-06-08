GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ongoing work in Greenville has taken roads ridden with potholes and overgrowth and turned them into well-maintained roadways. Officials want to keep that ball rolling when it comes to the city’s infrastructure.

In 2015, the city’s road budget was about half a million dollars. Fast forward to 2022 and that budget is now $2.8 million. To best maintain the 672 lane miles of streets in Greenville, roads are divided between the city and the NC Department of Transportation.

Mayor P.J. Connelly said the city’s street infrastructure is one of the continuous, major issues throughout the community.

“For many years we were really underfunded as far as the amount of construction that was taking place, and the repaving that was happening in our city. There’s a bunch of roads that need to be done still, we’re continuing to work with the NCDOT for some of their roads as well.” Mayor P.J. Connelly, Greenville

Connelly said Greenville is continuing to expand a grow at a rapid pace, so keeping up with the infrastructure is a must.

City of Greenville Street Superintendent Gentry Coward said the city is working to catch up on potholes from the winter months. Crews are out daily filling those.

“We’re getting more done than we have in years past,” Coward said.

When you call the city about a pothole, Coward said they try to respond within 24 hours.

“We try to do the worst roads first. With road preservation, it kind of gets us a little bit more life out of a road before we have to do a total resurfacing of it,” Coward said.

Every 3-5 years, the city sends contracted Transmap trucks into the community to gauge pavement conditions, better-helping city officials prioritize and plan road repairs based on urgency. The pavement condition index, or PCI, is a numerical index between 0 and 100 used to indicate the general condition of the pavement.

“Typically anything lower than 75 to 70, that goes on a resurfacing rehab, anything above that, just a straight resurface,” Coward said.

Arlington Blvd PCI Rating: 66

First Street PCI Rating: 68

Reade Street PCI Rating: 53 (From City of Greenville website)

The city has plans for a bill grant project to start in the late fall or early spring of next year for storm drain renovations all along 5th Street in the Uptown area.

“We are responsible for maintaining over 1,100 miles of roadway within Pitt County. Our ongoing maintenance efforts includes filling potholes and repairing pavement, mowing the grass and collecting litter, and ensuring our drainage systems within our right of way are functioning properly. We also respond to summer and winter storms by removing fallen trees or pre-treating the road or scraping if of snow. We have regular maintenance schedules and programs, but we also respond to and investigate any reports from the public about maintenance needs.” Andrew Barksdale, NCDOT Division 2, 4, & 6

Barksdale said the NCDOT allocated approximately $3 million dollars annually for road maintenance in Pitt County. They repaired 6,638 potholes in the county in 2021 alone. The state Department of Transportation is currently working to improve 1.3 miles on Dickenson Avenue, with two other widening projects in the works for Evans Street and Allen Road.

CITY NCDOT Arlington Boulevard

Allen Road

East Fifth Street

Charles Boulevard

West Fifth Street (Evans Street to Elizabeth Street)

Dickinson Avenue

Hooker Road

East 14th Street (Charles Boulevard to Firetower Road)

Moye Boulevard

Evans Street (East 10th Street to Firetower Road)

Red Banks Road

Firetower Road

West 14th Street (Charles Boulevard to West Fifth Street)

Greenville Boulevard



Memorial Drive



Tenth Street



West Fifth Street (Elizabeth Street to NC-43) From City of Greenville Website

To see in more detail which roads are maintained by the city compared to the NCDOT, you can find an interactive map on their website, or check reported road conditions.

To report a pothole on a road maintained by the NCDOT, visit here. To report a pothole or other issue on a road maintained by the City of Greenville, visit here or download the City Compass app to your smartphone.