GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Whether it’s jumping a BMX bike over a ramp, watching water skiers overcome the waves or inspiring stories from others, at Saturday’s Festival of Hope, you didn’t have to look far to find inspiration.

“Me and some other people are just sharing our stories and were just having a good time, watching some BMX and some water skiing and some good fun activities,” said Parker Byrd, who lost part of his right leg in a boating accident. “But we’re just sharing our stories and giving people some hope to just keep living and try and inspire people.”

Former world champion water skier and Greenville native Kristi Overton Johnson hosted the event at Wildwood Park. The free, family-oriented community event showcased the extraordinary athletic skills of world-class water skiers, world-record-holder basketball handlers and BMX riders. It also offered local food and entertainment and provided inspirational messages by local champions of Hope, Lauren Mirra Everett, Byrd and Overton Johnson.

“You would think the water sports show would be my favorite because I love water skiing but it’s actually being able to see the community here, hearing the crowd cheering, and the kids yelling out to get posters and autographs from the BMX guys,” Overton-Johnson said.

The event had the enjoyment on display and the inspiration of a simple message.

“I believe that people everywhere need hope,” Overton Johnson said. “I minister a lot to the incarcerated but I know that you don’t have to be locked up in jail or prison to be incarcerated with grief or addiction or sadness.”

“Just to keep pushing in life, that hard things will happen but just keep going because you never know what’s going to happen,” Byrd said. “God has a purpose for you and he has his plan, and it may not be your plan but his plan always works out for the better.”