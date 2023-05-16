GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what caused a large fire at Treybrooke Apartments in Greenville on Monday.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at Treybrooke Apartments on West Fifth Street after receiving the call around 8:50 a.m. Crews battled the fire, which impacted 24 units, before finally getting it under control. Members of the Red Oak Fire Department also assisted.

The apartment building is still blocked off with fire tape. Greenville Fire & Rescue and other officials determined the fire started on a second-floor balcony but they are still trying to figure out an exact cause.

East Carolina University, Treybrooke Apartments officials and the American Red Cross are among organizations working to help the displaced find alternative housing options. The Red Cross reports helping at least 22 people, 10 of which are students at ECU, school officials said.

“With the immediate financial assistance, they are able to use that however they deem necessary in that moment,” said Miltia Grady-Wheatley, executive director of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina. “We are working closely with East Carolina because a lot of the individuals affected were students, Brody School of Medicine or nursing program.”

“I’m just glad everyone is OK, belongings are just belongings at the end of the day, so if I can’t keep stuff it’s OK, said Renee Shackleton, a resident and ECU student. “It was just scary, you just never know when that kind of stuff will happen.”

ECU officials said campus housing is an option for some students if it’s needed. Others are staying with family or have been placed in hotels.