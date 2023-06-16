GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested on drug charges that stem from an investigation.

Di’quavia Trevez Knight, 25, of Greenville, was arrested by troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol after a warrant was issued for him by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Knight was taken before a magistrate and placed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,385 secured bond. He was charged with felony trafficking opium of heroin and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Officials said the investigation began into the sale of illegal drugs in Pitt County. Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit presented evidence to a magistrate that led to the warrant.