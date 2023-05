GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt-Greenville Composite Squadron is bringing back its Youth Cadet Program.

Anyone between the ages of 12-18 who is interested in drones, search and rescue, aviation and cyber security is encouraged to sign up. The program works with teens on leadership, aerospace, character development and fitness.

The program will meet every Tuesday from 6:30-8:30 pm at the Pitt-Greenville National Guard Armory.