‘It literally saved my life’: Greenville woman receives February ‘Saved by the Belt’ award

RALEIGH, N.C. – Amber Boahn was making a left turn in Greenville when a Mazda smashed into the side of her car at more than 100 mph.



“I have always believed in buckling up, but after this accident, I know buckling up is a step I will always do before I begin to drive or ride,” Boahn said. “It literally saved my life.”

ECU graduate honored with January’s Saved by the Belt award from NCDOT



Nearly half the people killed in crashes aren’t wearing seatbelts, according to data from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP). With the increase in speeding-related fatalities on North Carolina roads up 17% over the past five years, it’s important that everyone wear a seatbelt if they’re driving or riding in a vehicle.



For her smart decision to buckle up, Boahn is being named as the recipient of the February “Saved by the Belt” Award by NCGHSP.



The Saved by the Belt initiative raises awareness about the importance of everyone buckling up by highlighting people who avoided serious injury or death in a motor vehicle crash by wearing their seatbelt.



