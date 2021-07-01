‘It’s a blast for us to be here’: Musicians, concert-goers happy to have live music events again

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event that draws hundreds to a popular Greenville spot was back on Thursday.

The Concert on the Common series was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. After having two previous events rained out this year, people who attended Thursday were treated to clear skies and lots of fun and music.

From musicians, to people enjoying the live music, people said it was great to have large gatherings like this again.

“2020 was disastrous for bands and touring musicians, so it’s a blast for us to be here today playing live music,” said Ken Knox, the last living member of Chairmen of the Board.

Crowds at Town Common are a welcomed sight for not only band members like Knox, but also concert-goers.

“We love beach music,” said Judy Garrett, who came from Belhaven to see the concert. “We do a lot of shagging.”

Inner Banks Media, along with the City of Greenville and the Junior League hosted this year’s third Concert on the Common Thursday. The Electives took the stage first. The group was followed by Chairmen of the Board.

“Everybody’s been chomping at the bit for having these kinds of events,” said Henry Hinton with Inner Banks Media.

After being cooped up for a year, people were eager to hit the lawn and bust a move. From food trucks lining First Street to alcoholic beverages from local vendors, it seemed like there was something for everyone.

“It’s fun. It’s a fun event,” said Garrett Gilbert. “And it’s free. What can you do free?”

The next Concert on the Common will be July 14 featuring The Embers.

