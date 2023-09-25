GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Some inmates inside of Pitt County Detention Center are training seven days a week, learning HVAC and electrical wiring skills.

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance said this is a win-win for everyone. They’ve partnered with Pitt Community College through grant funding for the vocational programs.

“It’s an investment in people,” Dance said. “They’re learning two different skill sets, so when they do leave, they’ll have a way to use that experience and training to become successful, taxpaying citizens.”

Seven Pitt County inmates are currently in the program. They train five to six hours every day using jail-safe tools. The training started on Sept. 18, and Dance said it is already a success.

“I visited and they are engaged and many of them profusely thanked me for doing this,” Dance said. “It’s kind of giving them something to look forward to.”

Not only is this vocational program an investment in the people inside of the jail, Dance believes it’s also helping to keep our communities safer in the long run.

“It helps to reduce recidivism, and when you reduce recidivism, that means crime goes down,” she said. “That means someone is not breaking into your home, or breaking into your car because they have a way of taking care of themselves and meeting their daily needs.”

Officials hope to expand the vocational program once they get more funding and resources. They’re looking to possibly add something like a nursing assistant program for the women inmates.