‘It’s going to be great for our city.’ MetroNet begins installation for services in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On Monday, a new provider started installing its fiber-optic network system in Greenville.

MetroNet is bringing internet, TV and phone services to the city. The project is expected to take about a year and half to complete.

“I know the citizens of Greenville are excited about it,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly. “We’ll have some probably growing pains along the way. We’ll have a lot of construction that’s taking place, but I think in the end it’s going to be great for our city.”

Connelly said this is the moment many people have been waiting for, for several months. As the city transitions into a new phase in technology, there could be some inconveniences.

“You might see some grass being dug up in the front of your house, but from the longevity standpoint, it’s about a year and a half,” he said. “We’ll have a technology that is superior to any other community in the state of North Carolina.”

Connelly said he’s glad MetroNet is making this investment in Greenville.

“We’ve all seen the importance of having a quality high-speed internet over the last year, and I think it will help us out, not only just from a individual standpoint, but also from a business standpoint.”

Steve Weathers, president of the Greenville ENC Alliance, said broadband access is also key to economic development.

“Having broadband connectivity to the most rural parts of our county and our region is important and it also helps companies when they want to locate say in a more rural district,” he said. “The thing with having another provider here, like in all communities, gives us greater competition, which is good. But it gives us alternative choices and that also makes us more competitive.”

The first installation phase is taking place in the Eastwood Subdivision and parts of the Brook Valley neighborhood. Click here to see a map of current and future MetroNet construction.